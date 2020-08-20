Home303 – 1% Cash Back – Buy or List

Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Back To School
Destination Colorado
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Washington DC Bureau
Top Stories
‘Bad Apple’ human trafficking ring busted in Denver; 7 people, 12 businesses indicted
Hotel, gym closed for COVID-19 health violations, 26 other businesses cited in the past week
Postal Service delivers thousands of dead chicks to farmers amid mail delays
Watch: Gov. Polis visits Cherry Creek School District
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Fire Restrictions & Bans
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Virtual Home Show
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
Destination Colorado
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
Email Alerts
Advertise with us
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Coronavirus
Latest
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Email Updates: Sign Up
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Back to School
Top Stories
Hotel, gym closed for COVID-19 health violations, 26 other businesses cited in the past week
Top Stories
Watch: Gov. Polis visits Cherry Creek School District
Top Stories
‘No couches, just folding chairs. Thanks, COVID’; Challenges of constructing a team during a pandemic
Westminster Public Schools welcome students back amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video
FDA clears way for world’s first fully transparent surgical mask
Is Fort Lupton High School COVID-19 closure a sign of things to come?
Video
Search
Search
Search
Home303 – 1% Cash Back – Buy or List
Colorado’s Best
by:
Paula Haddock
Posted:
Aug 20, 2020 / 12:35 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Aug 20, 2020 / 12:35 PM MDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Read
‘Bad Apple’ human trafficking ring busted in Denver; 7 people, 12 businesses indicted
Wildfires continue to grow, forcing closures of major highways in Colorado; see detours here
Hotel, gym closed for COVID-19 health violations, 26 other businesses cited in the past week
Hanging Lake closed indefinitely due to trail damage, lake itself was spared
Gallery
Watch: Gov. Polis visits Cherry Creek School District
Latest updates: Tracking the four large wildfires in Colorado
Video
Colorado man charged alongside Steve Bannon in border wall fundraising scam
Top Stories
Latest updates: Tracking the four large wildfires in Colorado
Video
‘Bad Apple’ human trafficking ring busted in Denver; 7 people, 12 businesses indicted
90s with afternoon dry, gusty t-storms Thursday; Red Flag Warnings
Video
Wildfires continue to grow, forcing closures of major highways in Colorado; see detours here
Major Colorado wildfires prompt statewide 30-day ban on open fires
Colorado man charged alongside Steve Bannon in border wall fundraising scam
More Home Page Top Stories