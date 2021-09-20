Home Updates for Fall – Kathryn Emery

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) -- John Hurley, a "good Samaritan" who killed a gunman targeting police in Olde Town Arvada on June 21, has been dead for three months, and now we're getting new information about what led to his death.

Police said 40-year-old Hurley, of Golden, intervened in the incident after Officer Gordon Beesley was killed and “likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life.”