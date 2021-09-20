Home Updates for Fall – Kathryn Emery

Fall is here and it’s the ultimate time to tackle simple home updates. Here with four easy tips to take us from the yard to the attic, is 20-year Home Improvement Lifestyle Expert, Kathryn Emery. She features Green Machine 62V Power Exclusive, Owens Corning’s PINK Next Gen Fiberglass Insulation, Quickie Jobsite Microfiber Cloths, and Sylvania TruWave LED Bulbs from HomeDepot. For more information, check out BeTheBestHome.com
