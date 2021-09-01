Home Loan Arranger

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) -- It's been more than two years since Elijah McClain died after being sedated with ketamine in Aurora, but on Wednesday, charges were filed against the officers and paramedics involved.

The indictment is against Aurora police officers Nathan Woodyard and Randy Roedema, former Aurora police officer Jason Rosenblatt, Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec for their alleged conduct on the night of Aug. 24, 2019 that resulted in the death of McClain.