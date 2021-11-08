Holiday Products – Josh McBride

Taking care of yourself isn’t just a seasonal thing. It’s an all-year-round thing! Our friend to the show and Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride, has some tips on how to “stay well” this fall, like Sephora Face Mask Magic, Sephora Favorites Healthy Hair Must-Haves Kit, Big Feelings Pineapple by Learning Resources, Febreze Fabric Antimicrobial, and Aquaphor Itch Relief Ointment. You can follow Josh on Instagram and Twitter @JoshyMcB.
SPONSORED CONTENT
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Alerts Newsletter