SPONSORED CONTENT

Holiday Products – Josh McBride

Colorado's Best
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content

Taking care of yourself isn’t just a seasonal thing. It’s an all-year-round thing! Our friend to the show and Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride, has some tips on how to “stay well” this fall, like Sephora Face Mask Magic, Sephora Favorites Healthy Hair Must-Haves Kit, Big Feelings Pineapple by Learning Resources, Febreze Fabric Antimicrobial, and Aquaphor Itch Relief Ointment. You can follow Josh on Instagram and Twitter @JoshyMcB.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories