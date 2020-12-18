Holiday Cocktails

It’s “Ask the Attorney” Friday with Colorado’s Best Attorney Phil Harding. Today he walks us through the advice he gives his clients after they hire him. If you have any legal questions for Phil, he wants to hear from you. Just submit your question on our Ask the Attorney page. Phil answers all questions personally and confidentially. If you’d like a FREE consultation, reach Harding & Associates directly at (303)762-9500, or visit online at HLaw.com.