HiccAway – Stops Hiccups

Hiccaway is a new patent-pending scientific device that stops hiccups without drugs or surgery. Hiccaway was created by Dr. Ali Seifi, M.D., Associate Professor of Neurosurgery and Director of the Neurological Intensive Care Unit (Neuro-ICU) at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas. The drinking straw-like device was developed by Dr. Seifi after working with patients suffering from hiccups due to neurological injuries. You can buy one HiccAway for $14 or two for $25 at www.HiccAway.com