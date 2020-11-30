Report cards are coming out around the country and parents may be surprised by what they see.
Online learning platform, Varsity Tutors, has identified the beginnings of a COVID-19 induced academic slide in subjects like math, science and English language arts.
The Chief Academic Officer at Varsity Tutors, Brian Galvin, shares what families should be doing to help young learners get back on track.
Helping Young Learners Get Back on Track – Varsity Tutors
