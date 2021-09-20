SPONSORED CONTENT

Heart Disease Prevention – Kaiser Permanente

Colorado's Best
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content

We’re starting off with an important conversation about health. Did you know heart disease is the number one killer for older adults? But shockingly, older adults may not know the right questions to ask their doctor!
From food and exercise to stress management and social activities, there’s a lot you need to know to keep your heart at its healthiest. Matt Engstrom, Medicare Sales Leader for Kaiser Permanente, and Dr. DeeAnn Rivera share several tips and programs to help. Call 303-338-3353 or visit KP.org/5StarMedicare/CO for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories