Harlem Globetrotters – Denver – July 31st

The Harlem Globetrotters are making a stop in Denver July 31st, for The Spread Game Tour. It’s sure to be an incredible night that includes the famous magic pre-show event, a new experience called the “Celebrity Court Pass”, and one-on-one meet and greets! Harlem Globetrotter Sweet Lou Dunbar II shares more about this exciting tour! It’s happening at Ball Arena in Denver, July 31 at 1pm and you can buy your tickets at HarlemGlobetrotters.com.
