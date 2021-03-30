“Girl Fierce” – Free Virtual Event April 27th – The Denver Links, Inc.

The Denver Links is an organization made up of African American women whose focus is on service.

Since 1952, they have been rooted in sisterhood, and as philanthropists, they’ve made significant contributions in supporting local organizations. Immediate Past President, LaDawn Sullivan shares more about their long, rich history, milestones, and signature programs.

“Girl Fierce” is happening on April 24th. It’s a virtual community education event, targeting young girls of color, in grades 5 through 8. The topics support mindfulness, resilience and self-care.

There will be interactive breakout sessions on various activities that incorporate self-esteem, healthy lifestyles, coping skills, art expression, and tools to successfully navigate issues facing young girls today. Registration is FREE. For more information, visit DenverLinksInc.org or send an email to info@denverlinksinc.org.