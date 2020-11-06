Among the troubling consequences of Covid-19 has been a sharp decline in doctor’s visits and vital screenings. Watch the segment for some expert tips on getting back to the Doctor. For more information visit UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com
by: Joana CanalsPosted: / Updated:
Among the troubling consequences of Covid-19 has been a sharp decline in doctor’s visits and vital screenings. Watch the segment for some expert tips on getting back to the Doctor. For more information visit UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com