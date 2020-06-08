The Georgetown Loop Railroad is one of the most unique ways to enjoy Colorado’s High Country. You can ride an old-fashioned steam locomotive, stop for a hike, tour a mine, and even pan for gold! The train is back up and running with new social distancing measures in place.

Wild West Days will be happening for the next two weekends at the Georgetown Loop Railroad. click here to get Colorado’s Best Deal 51% off two coach tickets. For tickets and more information call 1-888-456-6777 or head to GeorgetownLoopRR.com