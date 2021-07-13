According to the American Resort Development Association, more than 9 million Americans own timeshares. The yearly maintenance fees alone can cost hundreds, even thousands of dollars! If you are stuck in an unwanted or unused timeshare, what the resort doesn’t want you to know is, GeniusExit can help! GeniusExit is the quick and easy solution to getting rid of your unwanted or unused timeshare, the legal and ethical way!
GeniusExit allows you to fully terminate your timeshare ownership, in a specified time, or they refund 100% of your money, no questions asked! GeniusExit Senior Advisor Carrie Mullinix explains more. Call 833-421-1991 today to get a free case-evaluation with no obligation. And if you decide that you’re ready to get out of your timeshare, just mention Colorado’s Best and you’ll get 20% off!
GeniusExit
According to the American Resort Development Association, more than 9 million Americans own timeshares. The yearly maintenance fees alone can cost hundreds, even thousands of dollars! If you are stuck in an unwanted or unused timeshare, what the resort doesn’t want you to know is, GeniusExit can help! GeniusExit is the quick and easy solution to getting rid of your unwanted or unused timeshare, the legal and ethical way!