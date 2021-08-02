Gaylord Rockies Resort

Amy Over was a high school senior in 1999 when Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold walked into her school and began firing, killing 13 and wounding more than 20.

More than 20 years later Amy is returning to that terrible tragedy with Confronting Columbine. As host of the new podcast, she speaks with survivors, investigators, classmates, reporters on the scene and other important voices, getting never before heard insight into what happened that day, and bringing a first-person account of the physical and emotional journey that comes along with being in the center of the Columbine massacre.