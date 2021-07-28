Gabby and the Gabby Cats are back in an all new “meow-zing” season of “Gabby’s Dollhouse” on Netflix! And this Saturday, July 31st, fans of the show can stop by the Walmart at 3301 Tower Road in Aurora for a free Gabby’s Dollhouse Party! There will be activities and spin-the-prize wheel. You can also enter to win a $50 Walmart gift card , so you can purchase some “cat-tastic” Gabby’s Dollhouse merchandise!
Just visit Colorado’s Best Facebook page for details!
Gabby’s Dollhouse Party
Gabby and the Gabby Cats are back in an all new “meow-zing” season of “Gabby’s Dollhouse” on Netflix! And this Saturday, July 31st, fans of the show can stop by the Walmart at 3301 Tower Road in Aurora for a free Gabby’s Dollhouse Party! There will be activities and spin-the-prize wheel. You can also enter to win a $50 Walmart gift card , so you can purchase some “cat-tastic” Gabby’s Dollhouse merchandise!