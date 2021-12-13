Gabby’s Dollhouse & Baketivity

SPONSORED CONTENT

Looking for a fun holiday activity? Well, Dreamworks Animation’s “Gabby’s Dollhouse” and “Baketivity” are teaming up so you can design your own cat-tastic gingerbread house with gabby and the gabby cats!
You can visit baketivity.com to order your very own Gabby’s Dollhouse limited edition baking kit, which includes step-by-step instructions and all the dry ingredients you’ll need to create your own Gabby’s Gingerbread House! You can also find more information on Colorado’s Best Facebook page.

