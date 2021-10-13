Fall is here and you know what that means, Fright Fest is back at Elitch Gardens!
Jolie Dubois, the Marketing & Communications Manager for Elitch Gardens, and Doug, aka Creepy Carl, share the spooky details. Fright Fest happens all month long through Halloween… on weekends only!
The park will come alive with ghouls, clowns, and bone-chilling live performances for Denver’s largest Halloween event! You can purchase a ticket at the park or online at ElitchGardens.com.
Fright Fest at Elitch Gardens
