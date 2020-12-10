With all the challenges 2020 has thrown our way, it’s more important than ever to make sure parents are staying connected with their children. That’s why the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Department of Human Services are combining resources for the new Forward Together campaign. If you or a young person is struggling with mental health, substance abuse or an emotional challenge call the Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-TALK or you can text the word “talk” to 38255. Find more resources at ForwardTogetherCO.comSuggest a Correction

