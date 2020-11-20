Forward Together – Keeping Teens & Parents Connected

Winter weather has officially arrived! If you’d like to add a little beauty and comfort to your home, now is the time to shop for a fireplace. Trevor Andruss joins us from the Embers Living showroom in Westminster, to show us the hottest high-tech options! This wall of fire runs with water!

If you’d like to check out the Embers Living showroom for yourself… it’s located at 7705 West 108th Avenue, Suite #600, in Westminster. Call 303-800-5659… or you can learn more online at EmbersLiving.com.