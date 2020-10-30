With all the challenges 2020 has thrown our way, it’s more important than ever to make sure parents are staying connected with their children. That’s why the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Department of Human Services are combining resources for the new Forward Together campaign.
Joana spoke with Sara Delong, a Communications Specialist at CDPHE for more information.
Forward Together – Keeping Parents & Kids Connected
