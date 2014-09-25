This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

There is no room for violence! The Family Tree is an organization that steps in to offer support and solutions for victims of this devastating abuse. You can donate and help their efforts by attending “Girls Night Out”. It is a fun night where local celebrities model top fashions from local boutiques. Eat dinner and have some drinks with friends while you browse around and purchase from boutiques. Colorado’s Best Hosts Joana Canals and Paula Haddock will be modeling. The event is on Thursday Oct 2nd at 5:30 pm. Go to TheFamilyTree.org to purchase tickets or to donate.

http://www.thefamilytree.org/