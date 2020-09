Many companies have responded to the ever changing needs created by COVID-19 and one of those companies is Colorado based FloWater. They have created a water refill station that is completely touchless with the addition of their foot pedal and they are popping up in all kind of businesses including all Anytime Fitness locations in Colorado. For more information and to order go to DrinkFlowater.com or call 1-866-914-8902.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction