After a challenging year of staying close to home — the new year brings all kinds of new fitness trends.
One that is really catching on — augmented reality games that encourage people to get out and explore.
Here to discuss a new fitness adventure is Jen Widerstrom, a top fitness expert and trainer from The Biggest Loser, who is teaming up with Pikmin Bloom to share an exciting new way to get fit.
Fitness – Niantic
