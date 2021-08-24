SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The only time Californians voted to recall a governor, they replaced him with a Hollywood megastar. This time, could it be a 29-year-old YouTube star who ends up leading the nation's most populous state?

It’s a very long shot, but Kevin Paffrath could conceivably win simply because he has some name recognition by virtue of the nearly 1.7 million followers of his video channel,where he dispenses financial advice. The other eight Democrats running are essentially unknowns.