Fit Snack is local to Colorado and it is family-owned. Here are some other highlights of the company.
- got top honors in usa today’s best food subscription boxes two years in a row.
- features healthy and locally sourced nutritional productsthey offer snacks high in protein, low sugar, gulten free, organic, raw and vegan.
- focused on getting families to try healthy snacks
- offer home delivery allows you to try before you buy
- every box comes with with fit life guide, workouts, recipes and meditation tips.
- they offer a monthly plan for $30 -bucks a month, they offer longer plans at a lower price
- order at fit snack dot com.