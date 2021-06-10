Fighting Childhood Food Insecurity – American Heart Association

Did you know that nearly 13-million children are experiencing food insecurity? The American Heart Association is on a mission to change that. Joining us with more details is Dr. Cheryl Anderson, PhD, MPH, MS, Professor and Dean of The Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at The University of California San Diego, and immediate past Chair of the American Heart Association’s Nutrition Committee, and Chair of the Council on Epidemiology and Prevention. For more information, visit act.yourethecure.org/Z03GUJL.
