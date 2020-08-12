Festival For Life 2020 – Virtual 5K Walk/Run – Aug. 15th thru Sept. 4th

Join the 2020 VIRTUAL Festival for Life! For over thirty years, thousands of people from across Colorado have joined together as a community to raise money for organizations that provide critical services to people living with or at risk of acquiring HIV.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this is the first year Festival For Life will go virtual. The event will still feature a traditional 5K Walk & Run that participants can complete on their own schedules by running or walking between August 15 and September 4 then uploading their time into the race registration site for judging, or sharing photos from their 5K walk to the event’s social media page.

