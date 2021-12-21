SPONSORED CONTENT

Faves for Your Favorite People – Beauty & Lifestyle Expert Anna De Souza

Colorado's Best
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content

When it comes to holiday shopping, online sales have reached close to $110 Billion since November 1st.
That’s a lot of searching, finding, and buying. Beauty & Lifestyle Expert, Anna De Souza is here with a few of her favorite finds for the favorite people in your life. They include products from CRUXGG, KVD Beauty, OLEHENRIKSEN, and Tempo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories