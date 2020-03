Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The whole family will love Disney's "Onward", which is about two elf brothers trying to get one more day with their late father, through magic! Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is hosting a family party for the film this weekend, with games and activities in the lobby an hour before the start time on your ticket. You can also enjoy the Cereal Party next weekend, with an all-you-can-eat cereal buffet. And kids get 20% off at kid-friendly screenings.