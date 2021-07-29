Facebook – Free Tools & Online Courses for Job Seekers

Today’s job market is changing rapidly and if you are looking to get a new job, or perhaps make a career change, there are new, free tools and online courses to help make things a little bit easier. They are designed to give you the qualifications in the ever-changing competitive market. Judy Toland, VP and Head of Scaled Solutions at Facebook, and a top global marketing executive, shares more from FacebookCertificationJobs.com.
SPONSORED CONTENT
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Breaking News Alerts Newsletter