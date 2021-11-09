Extensions for the Holidays

ATHENS, Ga. (StudyFinds.org) — Giant spiders are marching through the state of Georgia by the millions and wrapping dozens of counties in their golden webs. It sounds like a horror movie plot, but researchers from the University of Georgia say it’s really happening and it’s actually good for the local environment.

Joro spiders — which are about the size of a person’s palm — are brightly-colored, long-legged arachnids that come from East Asia originally. Since 2014, this invasive species has been spreading throughout Georgia. Now, researchers say they’re everywhere and they’re not going away.