Erectile Dysfunction

DOUGLAS COUNTY, EL PASO COUNTY (KDVR) — There will be a full closure of the County Line Road interchange starting next week.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. and running through Saturday, Aug. 21 at 5 a.m., I-25 Exit 163 will be closed to traffic. Both on and off-ramps will be blocked off for reconstruction of the bridge.