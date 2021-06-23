SPONSORED CONTENT

Ella Bliss Beauty Bar – 1st Bank

Colorado's Best
Ella Bliss Beauty Bar is another First Bank partnership success story! 1st Bank’s mission is to help businesses get big. It’s been a huge support to Ella Bliss with everything from loan assistance to expansion opportunities. Co-Owner Kelly Huelsing shares what makes Ella Bliss so much more than a salon!

Ella Bliss Beauty Bar has a special offer! Mention Colorado’s Best to receive a free $20 massage or facial upgrade. And remember, all guests receive member-pricing and a complimentary beverage their first time in. Call 720-446-5588 to schedule an appointment over the phone, or you can book online at ellablissbeautybar.com.
Ella Bliss Beauty Bar has three locations, downtown at 6th and Broadway, Arapahoe and I-25 in Greenwood Village, and University and Highlands Ranch Parkway in Highlands Ranch.

And if you’re an entrepreneur who needs help turning your dream into a reality visit efirstbank.com.

