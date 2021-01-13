If you’ve been struggling to manage your weight and the number on the scale stays the same, no matter how much you change your diet or exercise, the problem may be your hormones.
They regulate everything from your appetite, to your metabolism, and even your mood.
If they’re “out of whack” it can have a negative affect on several functions in your body.
Sierra Brown, the Managing Partner of Elixir Aesthetics, shares how hormone therapy can help.
Elixir Aesthetics – Balance Hormones – Lose Weight
If you’ve been struggling to manage your weight and the number on the scale stays the same, no matter how much you change your diet or exercise, the problem may be your hormones.