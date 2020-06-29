Elitch Theatre – 130th Anniversary

If you grew up in Colorado, you may be among the lucky people who had the opportunity to experience Denver’s most iconic theater. The historic Elitch Theatre is a national landmark, but it’s in need of some serious TLC. The goal is to reopen in the summer of 2021, but it can’t be done without your help. Concert Events Coordinator, Debbie Miller, shares how you can become a part of the theatre’s 130 year history. There are so many fun ways to help restore the theatre, if you’d like to help, visit ETFest.com.

