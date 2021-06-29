Elitch Gardens open for all

Get ready for a summer of fun. Elitch Gardens is now open with no restrictions. No reservations required either. Join them every day and for the 4th of July celebration. They will light up the downtown Denver skyline with their fireworks extravaganza. It’s happening at closing time and you can attend free with park admission. The park is open 10:30am to 7pm Monday – Thursday and until 8pm Friday through Sunday. For more information go to ElitchGardens.com
