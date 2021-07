DENVER (KDVR) -- It's been more than two decades since baseball's biggest sluggers had a home run exhibition at Coors Field, and the prospects of seeing record-setting dingers is tantalizing for fans.

Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby gets underway at 6 p.m. local time in Denver and will feature some of the league's brightest stars, from Shohei Ohtani to reigning champion Pete Alonso and Rockies shortstop Trevor Story.