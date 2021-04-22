Earth Day – Natural Grocers

Today is a very special day because it’s Earth Day! One place that really goes all out to celebrate is Natural Grocers. Shelby Miller, Manager of Scientific Affairs and Nutrition Education, shares how we can all make earth-friendly swaps in our daily routines.

Natural Grocers’ 3 Days of Earth Day discounts kicks off today and runs through Saturday.

Hurry in to get up to 52% off on eco-friendly products, grocery items, daily doorbusters, a free limited- edition reusable shopping bag for {N}power members, sweepstakes and more.

You can also join the Beyond Pesticides fundraiser for the rest of the month by taking the ladybug love pledge online or by donating at the register. Beyond Pesticides’ mission is to convert local parks and public spaces away from using toxic pesticides. Find a location near you at NaturalGrocers.com.