"Downhill" in theaters Valentine's Day

Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus star in "Downhill"... a drama/comedy or "dramedy" about a family that barely escapes an avalanche while on a ski vacation. Our Producer, Colleen Allison, finds out which slopes the stars have skied in Colorado!
