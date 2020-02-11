"Downhill" in theaters Valentine's Day

[ooyala player_id="47658b6fe4a043a48f5296392ce1db7f" auto="true" width="1920" height="1080" pcode="dzb3E6lOVg3GbeqCXcWqm8NkQGcl" code="U4Zng1ajE6z7O56Zf5cDoxo1PokobbHA"] There's a revolutionary new way to speed up fat loss and weight loss and it works whether you're trying to lose 10 pounds or a hundred pounds! It is called Lipo Laser and it is available at Laser Fit! The belt promotes fat loss and can be worn while exercising or sitting in a massage chair. The first 10 callers will pay $29…