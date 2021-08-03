Douglas County Fair

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) --The town of Morrison no longer has enough police officers to patrol its own city. A spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that his agency is working on a contract to take over most law enforcement duties for the community.

FOX31 obtained a letter of agreement presented at the Morrison Board of Trustee meeting from Aug. 3 that states, “As a result of significant staffing shortages in its police department, the town of Morrison has requested the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to assume certain law enforcement duties within Morrison’s jurisdictional boundaries".