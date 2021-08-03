Dust off your cowboy boots because the 103rd award-winning Douglas County Fair and Rodeo is back. Get ready for bull riding, Mutton Bustin, 4H Exhibits, a carnival, music and so much more. It’s all happening in Castle Rock. The Douglas County Fair and Rodeo is happening August 5th through the 8th at 500 Fairgrounds Drive in Castle Rock. On Sunday August 8th you can get discount Pro-Rodeo tickets. For more information go to DouglasCountyFairandRodeo.com
SPONSORED CONTENT
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Breaking News Alerts Newsletter