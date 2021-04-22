Don’t Postpone Your Child’s Annual Doctor Visit – American Academy of Pediatrics

During the peak of the pandemic a lot of families either skipped or postponed their child’s annual checkup, to help prevent the spread of the virus. Now that in-person learning and other activities are starting back up it’s important to get your child in for a checkup.
Dr. Lee Savio Beers, President of the American Academy of Pediatrics, shares details. You can find more information about regular immunizations and COVID vaccinations by going to HealthyChildren.com.
