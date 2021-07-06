The events of last year forced us to delay many dental check-ups and cleanings, but now it’s time to get back to your dentist. Despite the benefit of frequent check-ups, the need for dental prosthetics is on the rise.
Dr. Ryan Dunlop, DMD and Dental Implant Dentist, explains the importance of why you should not delay your next dental appointment and how new 3D printing technology is re-inventing dentures for millions of Americans. For more information, visit Flexcera.com.
Digital Dental Solutions – 3D Printing Technology
