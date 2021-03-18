Developmental Pathways – National DD Awareness Month

It’s time to wear something orange, in honor of National Developmental Disability, or DD Awareness Month! But that’s not the only way to celebrate. Access Gallery, an inclusive art program in Denver, has teamed up with Developmental Pathways for an online campaign called “I AM”. The goal of the campaign is to empower people with disabilities and show who they really are rather than focus solely on their disability, through creative billboards, social media posts, personalized posters, and zoom backgrounds. Joining us via zoom to share more are Dinah Freh and Lauren Opipari, the Ambassador for PRC-Saltillo. For more information, visit DPColo.org or call 303-360-6600.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction