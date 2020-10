Fox31 and Channel 2 are proud to team up with Dependable Cleaners for their annual Coats for Colorado drive. For years Steven Toltz and Dependable Cleaners have been collecting new or gently used warm winter coats to keep kids and adults warm all winter long.

All you have to do is drop off your coat donation to any 19 Dependable Cleaners store and then they will clean and distribute. The campaign will last until Nov. 30th.