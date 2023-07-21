Sponsored Segment by Villain Arts

Have you been wanting to get another tattoo or maybe thinking about your first? We have the perfect place for you!

The 6th annual Tattoo Arts Festival is this weekend, hosted by Villain arts. It will be at the Colorado Convention Center this weekend starting today (July 21- 23)!

We got a special preview of the festival with MC Carl “Dr. Blasphemy” Murry and Tattoo celebrity and Ink Master Kyle Dunbar in studio this morning.

To learn more and get tickets, click here.