Denver Kidney Walk

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A lack of answers from Hungary's government about alleged spying on journalists, politicians and business figures has raised questions for a fact-finding committee of the European Union's legislature on whether the government itself may be behind the surveillance.

The head of the European Parliament Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, said Friday that while on an official visit to Hungary this week, her delegation interviewed several Hungarian journalists whose phones had been infected by Pegasus, a malicious spying software.