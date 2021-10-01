This Sunday, people all around the Denver area will be walking to raise awareness for kidney disease. The Denver Kidney Walk is the largest in the state. Go to KidneyWalk.org/Denver to register for the walk this Sunday. The event is free but fundraising is encourages. All the money raised goes to fund lifesaving programs that support patients, their families and those at risk. You can make a donation at that website as well.
