WELLINGTON, Colo. (KDVR) -- The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for information, video or photos in an incident in which a firearm was discharged before midnight on Tuesday.

Deputies said several juveniles were toilet papering a home in the 8700 block of Indian Village Drive around 11:30 p.m. when the owner of the home warned them to get off his property. When the juveniles ignored the resident, he fired a shot in the air and the juveniles fled, according to LCSO.