Del Monte is nutritious & delicious

It is National Nutrition Awareness month and Del Monte Foods has great new products that are not only nutritious and tasty but have a longer shelf life as well, something that is becoming extremely important to consumers as they look for canned good and other non perishable items to stock their panty during this time of uncertainty. Del Monte wants shoppers to know they are dedicated to keep families healthy and strong. And are also dedicated to meeting the new demand for their products.

Today we featured some new items available, the Fruit & Oats Cups, the Veggieful Bites and the Veggieful Veggie Bowls. Check them out at DelMonte.com and learn more about a recent study Del Monte conducted called the State of Healthy Eating in America to help educate people about nutrition.





