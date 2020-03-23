Del Monte and your nutrition

Across Colorado, families are facing tough questions about how they’ll pay bills, buy groceries and stay afloat during this unprecedented crisis. The FOX31 & Channel 2 Virtual Food & Supply Drive with the Salvation Army, is encouraging all of us to help our neighbors by donating money so The Salvation Army can provide much-needed canned food, dry goods, hygiene items, paper products, water, baby formula and diapers and wipes to families in need.

As families and individuals are quarantined, The Salvation Army is preparing week-long food boxes so ​people don’t have to leave their ​homes. A donation, of any amount, goes a long way: