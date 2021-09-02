Crunch Fitness Fort Collins

(NEXSTAR) – A study of 3,065 children who tested positive for COVID-19 in England found as many as 1 in 7 of them were still experiencing symptoms 15 weeks later.

The study was conducted in England by University College London and Public Health England, according to Reuters. Researchers compared about 3,000 11- to-17-year-olds who tested positive for COVID-19 with a control group of about 3,700 who tested negative.