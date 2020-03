Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cranelli's Italian Restaurant is the best Italian food you will ever eat and you instantly feel like family. Watch the segment to see all the delicious food and drinks To-Go and make sure to order the garlic knots.

Pay $5 for $10 worth of TAKE OUT food... that's 50% OFF... Click Here to get that deal! Cranelli's Italian Restaurant is located at 10047 Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree.